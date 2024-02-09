The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Sold by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lowered its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 28,871 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,007 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $9,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GS. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter valued at $66,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1,505.1% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 41,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,633,000 after purchasing an additional 38,727 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 118,609 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $39,153,000 after purchasing an additional 18,540 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 79.4% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 827 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 118.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 310 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

GS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $491.00 to $506.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. UBS Group lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $382.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $437.00 to $493.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $357.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $440.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $409.93.

Shares of GS traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $385.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 669,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,328,112. The company has a fifty day moving average of $376.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $344.60. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $289.36 and a twelve month high of $393.91. The company has a market cap of $125.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The investment management company reported $5.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $1.86. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $11.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.32 EPS. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 32.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $2.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.20%.

In other news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.39, for a total value of $1,129,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,809,443.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.39, for a total transaction of $1,129,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,809,443.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kathryn H. Ruemmler sold 7,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.81, for a total value of $2,763,877.37. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,469,144.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,110 shares of company stock worth $5,990,991. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

