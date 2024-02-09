The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) Announces Earnings Results

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $454.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.31 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a positive return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 8.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. The Hain Celestial Group updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

The Hain Celestial Group Price Performance

Shares of The Hain Celestial Group stock opened at $9.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.92. The Hain Celestial Group has a 52-week low of $9.01 and a 52-week high of $19.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Get The Hain Celestial Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded The Hain Celestial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Maxim Group lowered their target price on The Hain Celestial Group from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The Hain Celestial Group news, Director Carlyn R. Taylor bought 18,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.00 per share, with a total value of $199,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $593,527. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Hain Celestial Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HAIN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 2,096 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 44,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 5,321 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $444,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 173.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,896,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group during the third quarter worth approximately $360,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

The Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, and spelt; and condiments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Hain Celestial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hain Celestial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.