The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.60.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KHC. Barclays dropped their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Kraft Heinz from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th.

In related news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 13,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $463,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 153,494 shares in the company, valued at $5,372,290. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Kraft Heinz news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 13,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $463,330.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 153,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,372,290. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Miguel Patricio sold 131,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total transaction of $4,999,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 992,049 shares in the company, valued at $37,717,702.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1,835.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,527,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,964,000 after acquiring an additional 18,518,584 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 9.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 83,293,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,956,916,000 after acquiring an additional 6,870,945 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 96.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,312,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,360,000 after purchasing an additional 6,537,000 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $252,224,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in Kraft Heinz during the second quarter valued at approximately $138,762,000. 75.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC opened at $36.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Kraft Heinz has a 12 month low of $30.68 and a 12 month high of $41.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.76.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

