The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Receives $43.06 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.06.

MOS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Mosaic from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Mosaic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th.

Mosaic stock opened at $30.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.72, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Mosaic has a 1 year low of $29.74 and a 1 year high of $57.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.05.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.12). Mosaic had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Mosaic will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.51%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Mosaic by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,240,911 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $988,432,000 after buying an additional 1,197,588 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Mosaic by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,064,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $632,261,000 after buying an additional 748,511 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Mosaic by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,792,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $313,020,000 after buying an additional 268,966 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mosaic by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,230,422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $332,410,000 after buying an additional 160,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors bought a new position in Mosaic during the 1st quarter worth about $412,663,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.05% of the company’s stock.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

