The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,899 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,292 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $11,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Markel Corp raised its holdings in Progressive by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 750,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $85,578,000 after buying an additional 29,750 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in Progressive by 0.8% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 49,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,595,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in Progressive by 3.9% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 8.0% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,081 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 103.5% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Stock Performance

PGR traded up $0.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $183.57. The stock had a trading volume of 416,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,132,269. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.81, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $166.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.63. The Progressive Co. has a twelve month low of $111.41 and a twelve month high of $184.27.

Progressive Announces Dividend

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $16.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.10 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 21.10% and a net margin of 6.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.89, for a total transaction of $14,660,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 465,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,863,574.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Progressive news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total value of $93,251.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,725,350.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.89, for a total value of $14,660,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,863,574.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 114,862 shares of company stock valued at $18,747,693. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Progressive from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. HSBC initiated coverage on Progressive in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $164.00 target price for the company. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on Progressive from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Progressive from $158.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Progressive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.22.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Articles

