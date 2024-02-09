The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.50.

SMPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Simply Good Foods from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 price target (up from $41.00) on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Simply Good Foods from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th.

Shares of SMPL opened at $35.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Simply Good Foods has a 1 year low of $31.06 and a 1 year high of $43.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.31.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 10.66%. The business had revenue of $308.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Simply Good Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Simply Good Foods will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Simply Good Foods news, Director Brian K. Ratzan sold 30,768 shares of Simply Good Foods stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total value of $1,314,716.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,195,560 shares in the company, valued at $93,816,278.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Brian K. Ratzan sold 30,768 shares of Simply Good Foods stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total transaction of $1,314,716.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,195,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,816,278.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert G. Montgomery sold 2,500 shares of Simply Good Foods stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.36, for a total value of $98,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 52,738 shares in the company, valued at $2,075,767.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 182,122 shares of company stock worth $7,408,687 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 235.7% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 121.5% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 103.1% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 88.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, protein chips, and recipes under the Atkins and Quest brand names.

