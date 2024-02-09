The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Bought by Burney Co.

Burney Co. lifted its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Southern were worth $930,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Southern in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Southern in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Southern in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Southern

In other Southern news, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total value of $693,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,990,868.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Southern news, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total value of $693,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,990,868.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.96, for a total value of $706,526.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,007,222.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,998 shares of company stock worth $2,176,813 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Southern Stock Performance

Southern Announces Dividend

NYSE:SO opened at $66.94 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.00. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $61.56 and a 1-year high of $75.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $73.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SO. StockNews.com raised shares of Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Southern from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Southern in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Southern from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.00.

Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

