The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Stake Lowered by FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lowered its stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 10.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,039 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 360 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TTD. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Trade Desk in the third quarter worth about $29,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in Trade Desk in the third quarter worth about $30,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Trade Desk in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Trade Desk in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Trade Desk news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total value of $188,217.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,312 shares in the company, valued at $2,278,941.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 2,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.48, for a total transaction of $173,712.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 660,009 shares in the company, valued at $43,877,398.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total transaction of $188,217.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,312 shares in the company, valued at $2,278,941.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,610 shares of company stock worth $798,404. Company insiders own 10.81% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Stock Up 3.0 %

TTD stock traded up $2.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $72.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,944,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,645,853. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.77. The stock has a market cap of $35.44 billion, a PE ratio of 226.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.50. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.68 and a 52 week high of $91.85.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $493.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.94 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 8.35%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $105.00 to $75.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.20 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $105.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.81.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

