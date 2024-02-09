The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Shares Bought by Burney Co.

Burney Co. raised its holdings in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,045 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,347 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Western Union were worth $1,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Western Union by 387.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22,078 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 17,551 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Western Union by 799.8% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,865,335 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $37,615,000 after buying an additional 2,546,885 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Western Union during the third quarter valued at approximately $527,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Western Union during the second quarter worth approximately $5,078,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Western Union by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,160,429 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $15,294,000 after acquiring an additional 83,842 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WU. Wolfe Research restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Western Union in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Western Union in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Western Union in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Western Union from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Western Union in a report on Friday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.85.

Western Union Stock Performance

NYSE:WU opened at $12.08 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23. The Western Union Company has a twelve month low of $10.07 and a twelve month high of $14.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 0.83.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.37. Western Union had a return on equity of 113.63% and a net margin of 14.37%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Western Union Company will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Western Union Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.78%. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.95%.

About Western Union

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

