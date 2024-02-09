Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) Price Target Increased to $153.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $149.00 to $153.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 2.57% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $145.00 to $142.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $192.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Thomson Reuters in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.50.

TRI traded up $1.10 on Friday, hitting $157.03. 111,963 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 282,879. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $145.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $71.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.65. Thomson Reuters has a fifty-two week low of $115.87 and a fifty-two week high of $157.85.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 34.09% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 44.2% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 14,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 4,590 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 44.8% during the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 12,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 3,901 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 9.2% during the second quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 4,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 26.8% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,848,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $519,364,000 after acquiring an additional 814,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 9.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 976,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $131,739,000 after acquiring an additional 84,484 shares during the last quarter. 17.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

