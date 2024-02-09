Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) Price Target Raised to C$222.00

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRI) had its target price raised by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$211.00 to C$222.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 4.18% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$133.00 to C$149.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. TD Securities raised their price objective on Thomson Reuters from C$185.00 to C$205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Thomson Reuters from C$180.00 to C$201.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Thomson Reuters from C$222.00 to C$195.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$180.11.

Shares of Thomson Reuters stock traded up C$3.47 on Friday, hitting C$213.09. The stock had a trading volume of 115,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,595. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94. Thomson Reuters has a one year low of C$154.95 and a one year high of C$213.23. The stock has a market cap of C$97.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.75, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$195.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$182.24.

In other news, Director Heather Anne O’hagan sold 735 shares of Thomson Reuters stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$140.27, for a total transaction of C$103,095.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 630 shares in the company, valued at C$88,367.58. In other news, Director Heather Anne O’hagan sold 735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$140.27, for a total transaction of C$103,095.51. Following the transaction, the director now owns 630 shares in the company, valued at C$88,367.58. Also, Director Kriti Sharma sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$142.84, for a total value of C$714,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 230 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$32,853.20. Insiders sold a total of 27,923 shares of company stock worth $3,876,396 over the last three months. 66.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

