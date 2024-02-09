TKO Group (NYSE:TKO) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Northcoast Research

Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on TKO. TD Cowen assumed coverage on TKO Group in a report on Friday, January 12th. They set a market perform rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on TKO Group in a research note on Monday, January 29th. They issued a neutral rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on TKO Group from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on TKO Group from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $106.25.

NYSE TKO opened at $85.93 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $14.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.61 and a beta of 1.07. TKO Group has a one year low of $72.33 and a one year high of $106.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.85.

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.26. TKO Group had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 7.12%. The firm had revenue of $449.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $551.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that TKO Group will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steven R. Koonin purchased 1,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $79.80 per share, for a total transaction of $99,989.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $379,927.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Steven R. Koonin purchased 1,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $79.80 per share, for a total transaction of $99,989.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $379,927.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ariel Emanuel acquired 12,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $79.80 per share, for a total transaction of $999,973.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $999,973.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 38.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC acquired a new stake in TKO Group in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TKO Group during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of TKO Group during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TKO Group during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TKO Group during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. It operates through four segments: Media and Content, Live Events, Sponsorships, and Consumer Products Licensing. The company produces live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form video content across various platforms, including broadcast, pay television, and streaming, as well as digital and social media across approximately 170 countries.

