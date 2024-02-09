Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Xerox (NYSE:XRX)

Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 1,689 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,369% compared to the typical volume of 115 put options.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on XRX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Xerox from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Xerox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Xerox from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th.

NYSE XRX opened at $18.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.40 and a beta of 1.59. Xerox has a twelve month low of $12.06 and a twelve month high of $19.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Xerox had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Xerox will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XRX. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Xerox by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 14,575 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Xerox by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,825 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 2,162 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Xerox by 316.1% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 222,087 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,071,000 after purchasing an additional 168,713 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Xerox by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,587,041 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,090,000 after buying an additional 153,144 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Xerox by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,257 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. 83.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and internationally. It offers workplace solutions, including desktop monochrome, and color and multifunction printers; digital printing presses and light production devices, and solutions; and digital services that leverage workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

