Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) Price Target Raised to $287.00

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Free Report) had its price target lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $253.00 to $287.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays upped their price target on Trane Technologies from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $246.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Trane Technologies from $231.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $231.71.

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of TT opened at $269.79 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $246.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $220.00. Trane Technologies has a 52-week low of $162.04 and a 52-week high of $278.81. The firm has a market cap of $61.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.69, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 11.45%. Trane Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. Analysts forecast that Trane Technologies will post 10.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. This is an increase from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.13%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,637 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.74, for a total value of $438,290.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,345,214.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trane Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $526,026,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 109,668.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,963,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961,969 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,337,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,889,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048,924 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 2,606.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,081,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 24,670.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,034,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,247 shares during the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

