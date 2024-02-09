Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Acquired by Burney Co.

Burney Co. raised its stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,145 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $526,026,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 109,668.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,963,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961,969 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,337,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,889,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048,924 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 2,606.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,081,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 1,517.3% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,068,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,808 shares during the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Trane Technologies news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,637 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.74, for a total transaction of $438,290.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,345,214.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Trane Technologies Trading Down 1.3 %

TT opened at $269.79 on Friday. Trane Technologies plc has a one year low of $162.04 and a one year high of $278.81. The company has a market cap of $61.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.69, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $246.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $220.00.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 11.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. This is a boost from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens upped their price target on Trane Technologies from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup upped their price target on Trane Technologies from $246.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Trane Technologies from $231.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Trane Technologies from $253.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $231.71.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

