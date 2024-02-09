TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) PT Raised to $1,100.00

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Susquehanna from $875.00 to $1,100.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Susquehanna’s price target suggests a potential downside of 2.96% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on TDG. KeyCorp assumed coverage on TransDigm Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,180.00 target price on the stock. Alembic Global Advisors lowered TransDigm Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. William Blair started coverage on TransDigm Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,050.50.

TransDigm Group stock traded up $4.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,133.53. The stock had a trading volume of 19,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,211. TransDigm Group has a fifty-two week low of $686.46 and a fifty-two week high of $1,155.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,028.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $933.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.01 billion, a PE ratio of 51.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.43.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $7.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.41 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 52.68% and a net margin of 19.70%. TransDigm Group’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that TransDigm Group will post 30.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,022.29, for a total value of $3,066,870.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at $3,680,244. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 3,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,022.27, for a total transaction of $3,608,613.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,027,873.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,022.29, for a total value of $3,066,870.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,680,244. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 154,560 shares of company stock worth $153,407,756 in the last quarter. 4.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in TransDigm Group by 4.7% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,175 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,733,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 679 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 88.2% during the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,757 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,421,000. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

