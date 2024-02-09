Transocean (NYSE:RIG) Shares Gap Down to $5.23

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.23, but opened at $5.08. Transocean shares last traded at $5.15, with a volume of 4,731,208 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RIG shares. Capital One Financial started coverage on Transocean in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Transocean from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised Transocean to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Transocean from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.80.

Get Transocean alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on RIG

Transocean Trading Down 1.9 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.01.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Transocean by 949.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 126,006 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 114,000 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC increased its stake in Transocean by 299.9% in the third quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 1,770,822 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $14,538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328,032 shares during the last quarter. Hosking Partners LLP raised its position in Transocean by 342.7% during the third quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 1,112,543 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $9,134,000 after purchasing an additional 861,209 shares in the last quarter. Kailix Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Transocean by 58.0% during the third quarter. Kailix Advisors LLC now owns 1,964,027 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $16,125,000 after purchasing an additional 721,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Transocean in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,882,000. 66.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Transocean

(Get Free Report)

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. It serves integrated energy companies, government-owned or government-controlled energy companies, and other independent energy companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Transocean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transocean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.