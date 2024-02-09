Tri-Continental (NYSE:TY) Sets New 1-Year High at $29.42

Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $29.42 and last traded at $29.31, with a volume of 15577 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.12.

Tri-Continental Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.63.

Tri-Continental Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th were given a $0.377 dividend. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.15%. This is a boost from Tri-Continental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 8th.

Institutional Trading of Tri-Continental

About Tri-Continental

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Tri-Continental in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Tri-Continental in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tri-Continental by 343.8% during the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 2,219 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Tri-Continental during the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Tri-Continental by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,411 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. 9.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tri-Continental Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It primarily invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It seeks to invest in stocks of large-cap companies.

