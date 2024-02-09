Tri-Continental (NYSE:TY) Sets New 1-Year High at $29.42

Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $29.42 and last traded at $29.31, with a volume of 15577 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.12.
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.63.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th were given a $0.377 dividend. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.15%. This is a boost from Tri-Continental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 8th.
Tri-Continental Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It primarily invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It seeks to invest in stocks of large-cap companies.
