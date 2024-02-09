Tritax Big Box (LON:BBOX) Earns Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Tritax Big Box (LON:BBOX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 155 ($1.94) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential downside of 3.71% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tritax Big Box in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th.

BBOX stock traded down GBX 1.22 ($0.02) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 160.98 ($2.02). 2,672,642 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,153,510. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 163.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 149.18. The company has a market cap of £3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -315.65, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.89. Tritax Big Box has a 1-year low of GBX 121.80 ($1.53) and a 1-year high of GBX 173 ($2.17). The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.36.

Tritax Big Box REIT plc (Tritax Big Box or the Company) is the UK's specialist in logistics real estate with the UK's largest investment portfolio and largest logistics-focused land platform. Tritax Big Box is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for shareholders by investing in and actively managing existing built investments and land suitable for logistics development.

