Tritax Big Box (LON:BBOX) Earns Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Tritax Big Box (LON:BBOX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 155 ($1.94) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential downside of 3.71% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tritax Big Box in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th.
Tritax Big Box Price Performance
Tritax Big Box Company Profile
Tritax Big Box REIT plc (Tritax Big Box or the Company) is the UK's specialist in logistics real estate with the UK's largest investment portfolio and largest logistics-focused land platform. Tritax Big Box is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for shareholders by investing in and actively managing existing built investments and land suitable for logistics development.
