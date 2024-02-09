Trupanion (TRUP) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 15th. Analysts expect Trupanion to post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter.

Shares of Trupanion stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.18. 91,909 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 558,261. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.85 and a beta of 1.75. Trupanion has a 1-year low of $18.45 and a 1-year high of $63.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.87.

In related news, EVP Steve Weinrauch sold 10,170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.11, for a total value of $265,538.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,651 shares in the company, valued at $852,517.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Trupanion news, insider Melissa Joy Hewitt sold 1,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.27, for a total transaction of $31,865.51. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,999 shares in the company, valued at $131,323.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Steve Weinrauch sold 10,170 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.11, for a total value of $265,538.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $852,517.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.81% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trupanion by 12.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Snider Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 2,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Trupanion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Trupanion from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.86.

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

