Trupanion (TRUP) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 15th. Analysts expect Trupanion to post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter.
Trupanion Price Performance
Shares of Trupanion stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.18. 91,909 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 558,261. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.85 and a beta of 1.75. Trupanion has a 1-year low of $18.45 and a 1-year high of $63.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.87.
Insider Transactions at Trupanion
In related news, EVP Steve Weinrauch sold 10,170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.11, for a total value of $265,538.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,651 shares in the company, valued at $852,517.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Trupanion news, insider Melissa Joy Hewitt sold 1,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.27, for a total transaction of $31,865.51. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,999 shares in the company, valued at $131,323.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Steve Weinrauch sold 10,170 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.11, for a total value of $265,538.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $852,517.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.81% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Trupanion
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Trupanion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Trupanion from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.86.
About Trupanion
Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.
