UBS Group AG Acquires 1,780 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

UBS Group AG lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 890,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $346,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PH. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 233.3% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 48.3% during the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. 82.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on PH. KeyCorp upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $462.00 to $506.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $500.00 to $558.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $551.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $480.93.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Down 0.1 %

Parker-Hannifin stock traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $514.93. 106,731 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 632,750. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12-month low of $300.86 and a 12-month high of $518.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $463.00 and a 200 day moving average of $423.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $66.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.51, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.50.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.26 by $0.89. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 13.28%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 24.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.31%.

Insider Activity at Parker-Hannifin

In related news, COO Andrew D. Ross sold 3,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total value of $1,991,664.64. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,693,299.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Parker-Hannifin news, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 5,197 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $502.94, for a total transaction of $2,613,779.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,552,265.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew D. Ross sold 3,904 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total value of $1,991,664.64. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,120 shares in the company, valued at $6,693,299.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,079 shares of company stock valued at $6,099,566 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

