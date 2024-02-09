UBS Group AG Boosts Stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

UBS Group AG lifted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,795,557 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,024,956 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 1.12% of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF worth $310,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of JEPI. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. increased its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. lifted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 24,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs boosted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 6,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 23,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JEPI traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,373,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,626,656. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.25 and a 200-day moving average of $54.66. The firm has a market cap of $29.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $51.38 and a 12 month high of $56.35.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

