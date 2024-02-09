UBS Group AG Buys 27,911 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,081,349 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,911 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $407,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

VV traded up $0.89 during trading on Friday, hitting $230.05. 67,840 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 273,680. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $218.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.62. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $173.63 and a twelve month high of $230.05. The company has a market cap of $31.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.