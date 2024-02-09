UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Shares Sold by Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC decreased its position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,220 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,493 shares during the quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Performa Ltd US LLC acquired a new stake in UBS Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of UBS Group by 118.5% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,868 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in UBS Group in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in UBS Group in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 17,021.4% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,397 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UBS opened at $27.79 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.55 and a 200 day moving average of $26.24. UBS Group AG has a 1 year low of $17.99 and a 1 year high of $31.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.10.

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The bank reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $10.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.06 billion. UBS Group had a net margin of 43.70% and a return on equity of 7.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that UBS Group AG will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a $0.228 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st. This is a boost from UBS Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.18. This represents a dividend yield of 0.82%. UBS Group’s dividend payout ratio is 2.00%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America downgraded UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. StockNews.com upgraded UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Societe Generale upgraded UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of UBS Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UBS Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.86.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions.

