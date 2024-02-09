UBS Group Begins Coverage on Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN)

UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Biohaven from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Biohaven from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Biohaven in a report on Friday, December 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Biohaven in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set an outperform rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Biohaven currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $42.00.

Biohaven Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:BHVN opened at $46.92 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.02. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.54 and a beta of 1.20. Biohaven has a fifty-two week low of $12.35 and a fifty-two week high of $49.65.

Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.33) by ($0.17). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Biohaven will post -5.22 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Biohaven

In related news, Director Irina Antonijevic sold 11,000 shares of Biohaven stock in a transaction on Friday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.79, for a total value of $459,690.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,937.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Biohaven

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Biohaven by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Biohaven in the first quarter valued at $200,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Biohaven in the first quarter valued at $236,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Biohaven in the first quarter valued at $269,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Biohaven by 134.0% in the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the period. 89.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biohaven Company Profile

Biohaven Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with debilitating neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline products include BHV-7000, a potassium channel activator for the treatment of focal epilepsy; BHV-7010, a Kv7 channel modulator for the treatment of different neurological diseases; Troriluzole, a tripeptide prodrug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500, a low-trapping glutamate N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist for neuropathic pain; and Verdiperstat, an oral myeloperoxidase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases.

Featured Articles

