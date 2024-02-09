UBS Group Boosts Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Price Target to $21.00

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Free Report) had its target price upped by UBS Group from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the travel company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Tripadvisor in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set a market perform rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and issued a $20.00 price target (up previously from $17.00) on shares of Tripadvisor in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Tripadvisor from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.67.

Tripadvisor stock opened at $22.55 on Monday. Tripadvisor has a twelve month low of $14.15 and a twelve month high of $27.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.77. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -125.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The travel company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Tripadvisor had a negative net margin of 1.43% and a positive return on equity of 8.64%. The company had revenue of $533.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.01 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tripadvisor will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRIP. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Tripadvisor by 1,227.3% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,699 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,571 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Tripadvisor in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tripadvisor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 2,053.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,153 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,053 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Tripadvisor by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,497 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. 74.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Tripadvisor Core, Viator, and TheFork. The Tripadvisor Core segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

