UBS Group Cuts Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) Price Target to $190.00

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP – Free Report) had its price target decreased by UBS Group from $192.00 to $190.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

BAP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Credicorp in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $161.20 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Credicorp from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the company from $162.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Credicorp currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $180.40.

BAP stock opened at $152.10 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.47. Credicorp has a 1 year low of $116.42 and a 1 year high of $160.15.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BAP. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Credicorp by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 84,911 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,536,000 after buying an additional 21,863 shares during the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Credicorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,250,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Credicorp by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 35,999 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,607,000 after purchasing an additional 3,866 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP raised its holdings in Credicorp by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 121,874 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,596,000 after purchasing an additional 20,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Credicorp by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,053,247 shares of the bank’s stock worth $390,724,000 after purchasing an additional 55,018 shares during the period. 70.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Credicorp Ltd. provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. Its Universal Banking segment includes granting various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities; and various deposits and checking accounts. The Insurance and Pensions segment includes the issuance of insurance policies to cover losses in commercial property, transport, marine vessels, automobiles, life, health, and pensions; management services for private pension funds.

