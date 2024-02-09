UBS Group Increases Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Price Target to $105.00

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) had its price objective raised by UBS Group from $99.00 to $105.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $89.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet cut Church & Dwight from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup cut Church & Dwight from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Church & Dwight from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Church & Dwight has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $100.43.

Church & Dwight Price Performance

CHD stock opened at $99.94 on Monday. Church & Dwight has a 52-week low of $81.79 and a 52-week high of $103.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $95.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.00. The stock has a market cap of $24.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Church & Dwight Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.2838 dividend. This is an increase from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.86%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Michael Read sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $432,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 9,280 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.22, for a total value of $930,041.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $638,702.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael Read sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $432,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Church & Dwight

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 148,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,670,000 after acquiring an additional 15,509 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 27.8% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 226.2% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 55,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,557,000 after buying an additional 38,777 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 119.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,253,000 after buying an additional 12,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. 82.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

Featured Articles

