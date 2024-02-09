UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) Now Covered by KeyCorp

KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a sector weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for UFP Technologies’ Q4 2023 earnings at $1.12 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.77 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.19 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.78 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded UFP Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd.

Get UFP Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on UFP Technologies

UFP Technologies Stock Up 1.2 %

Insider Buying and Selling

UFPT opened at $172.79 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $170.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 31.76 and a beta of 0.77. UFP Technologies has a 52 week low of $103.64 and a 52 week high of $205.08.

In other UFP Technologies news, CEO R Jeffrey Bailly sold 20,249 shares of UFP Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total value of $3,660,614.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,379 shares in the company, valued at $8,022,835.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 24,325 shares of company stock worth $4,368,737. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in UFP Technologies by 98.6% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in UFP Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in UFP Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in UFP Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in UFP Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

About UFP Technologies

(Get Free Report)

UFP Technologies, Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures solutions for medical devices, sterile packaging, and other highly engineered custom products. The company offers protective drapes for robotic surgery, single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, disposables for surgical and endoscopic procedures, packaging for orthopedic implants, orthopedic appliances, biopharma drug manufacturing, and coils for catheters; and molded components for applications in acoustic insulation, interior trim, load floors, sunshades, SUV cargo cover handles, driveshaft damping, engine and manifold covers, quarter panels, and wheel liners.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.