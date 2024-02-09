Ultimate Products (LON:ULTP) Given “House Stock” Rating at Shore Capital

Ultimate Products (LON:ULTP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

Ultimate Products Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of ULTP stock traded up GBX 2.75 ($0.03) on Friday, reaching GBX 152 ($1.91). 40,447 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,089. Ultimate Products has a one year low of GBX 118 ($1.48) and a one year high of GBX 170 ($2.13). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 150.19.

Insider Transactions at Ultimate Products

In related news, insider Chris Dent acquired 14,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 145 ($1.82) per share, for a total transaction of £21,204.80 ($26,582.42). 45.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Ultimate Products

Ultimate Products Plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies branded homeware products in the United Kingdom, Germany, Rest of Europe, and internationally. The company offers a range of durable household products, including vacuum cleaners, food prep, storage solutions, and airers, as well as fans, heaters, and electric fires under the Beldray Brand; cookware, kitchen electrical, and scale products under the Salter brand; audio products under the Intempo brand; non-electrical kitchen and laundry products under the Russell Hobbs brand; and travel luggage and accessories under constellation and ZFrame brands.

