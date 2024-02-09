UMA (UMA) Trading Down 11.4% Over Last 7 Days

UMA (UMA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. In the last week, UMA has traded down 11.4% against the dollar. One UMA token can now be bought for approximately $4.12 or 0.00008712 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. UMA has a total market cap of $322.77 million and approximately $35.68 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

UMA Token Profile

UMA launched on January 9th, 2020. UMA’s total supply is 118,019,539 tokens and its circulating supply is 78,288,454 tokens. UMA’s official Twitter account is @umaprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. UMA’s official website is umaproject.org. UMA’s official message board is medium.com/uma-project.

Buying and Selling UMA

According to CryptoCompare, “UMA (UMA) is an open-source blockchain protocol for creating and trading decentralized financial contracts (synthetic assets). Created by a team of experts, UMA allows users to customize financial products on the blockchain, empowering DeFi applications.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UMA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UMA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UMA using one of the exchanges listed above.

