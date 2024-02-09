Under Armour’s (UAA) “Market Perform” Rating Reaffirmed at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group restated their market perform rating on shares of Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Free Report) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $9.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on UAA. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They issued a hold rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Under Armour from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an inline rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.07.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Under Armour

Under Armour Price Performance

Shares of UAA stock opened at $7.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Under Armour has a 1-year low of $6.29 and a 1-year high of $11.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.66.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Under Armour had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Under Armour will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Under Armour

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UAA. ING Groep NV increased its stake in Under Armour by 7,000.0% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 198,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after buying an additional 196,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Under Armour by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,154,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,893,000 after buying an additional 1,636,634 shares during the period. Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Under Armour during the 4th quarter valued at about $269,000. Econ Financial Services Corp increased its stake in Under Armour by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp now owns 103,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 23,619 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Under Armour by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,329,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,684,000 after buying an additional 271,779 shares during the period. 38.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Under Armour

(Get Free Report)

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.