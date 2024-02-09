Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Monetary Management Group Inc.

Monetary Management Group Inc. decreased its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,785 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UNP. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 77.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UNP stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $248.55. The company had a trading volume of 696,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,394,773. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $240.79 and a 200 day moving average of $224.72. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.69 and a fifty-two week high of $251.65.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.05 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.45% and a return on equity of 46.87%. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 49.71%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Union Pacific from $239.00 to $237.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group increased their target price on Union Pacific from $235.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $249.67.

In other news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $235,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 98,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,099,795. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $235,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 98,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,099,795. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincenzo J. Vena bought 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $222.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,106 shares in the company, valued at $1,133,532. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

