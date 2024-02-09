Unite Group (LON:UTG) Earns Buy Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Unite Group (LON:UTG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Friday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 1,155 ($14.48) price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.26% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,052 ($13.19) target price on shares of Unite Group in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,030 ($12.91) price objective on shares of Unite Group in a research note on Monday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,099.57 ($13.78).
In other Unite Group news, insider Dame Shirley Pearce DBE bought 28 shares of Unite Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 960 ($12.03) per share, for a total transaction of £268.80 ($336.97). 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Unite Group PLC, owns, manages, and develops purpose-built student accommodation facilities for the higher education sector in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Operations and Property segments. It manages rental properties, as well as offers asset management services. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Bristol, England.
