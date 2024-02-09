Unite Group’s (UTG) Hold Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Unite Group (LON:UTG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 1,052 ($13.19) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.89% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,030 ($12.91) price objective on shares of Unite Group in a research report on Monday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,090.33 ($13.67).
Unite Group Stock Down 1.1 %
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Dame Shirley Pearce DBE bought 28 shares of Unite Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 960 ($12.03) per share, with a total value of £268.80 ($336.97). 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Unite Group Company Profile
Unite Group PLC, owns, manages, and develops purpose-built student accommodation facilities for the higher education sector in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Operations and Property segments. It manages rental properties, as well as offers asset management services. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Bristol, England.
