Unite Group’s (UTG) Hold Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Unite Group (LON:UTG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 1,052 ($13.19) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.89% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,030 ($12.91) price objective on shares of Unite Group in a research report on Monday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,090.33 ($13.67).

Unite Group stock traded down GBX 11.50 ($0.14) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 993.50 ($12.45). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 355,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 572,521. The company has a market capitalization of £4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,838.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.20. Unite Group has a 12 month low of GBX 834.28 ($10.46) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,069 ($13.40). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,018.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 959.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.71.

In related news, insider Dame Shirley Pearce DBE bought 28 shares of Unite Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 960 ($12.03) per share, with a total value of £268.80 ($336.97). 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Unite Group PLC, owns, manages, and develops purpose-built student accommodation facilities for the higher education sector in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Operations and Property segments. It manages rental properties, as well as offers asset management services. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Bristol, England.

