United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Evercore ISI

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $65.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $58.00. Evercore ISI’s target price indicates a potential upside of 56.17% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on UAL. StockNews.com cut United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on United Airlines from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. TheStreet cut United Airlines from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Citigroup lowered their target price on United Airlines from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on United Airlines from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.64.

Get United Airlines alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on United Airlines

United Airlines Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:UAL opened at $41.62 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.14. The firm has a market cap of $13.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.28, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.83. United Airlines has a 52-week low of $33.68 and a 52-week high of $58.23.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $13.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.55 billion. United Airlines had a return on equity of 41.01% and a net margin of 4.87%. United Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that United Airlines will post 9.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Airlines

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UAL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,550,592 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,601,764,000 after purchasing an additional 700,850 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,693,035 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,135,158,000 after purchasing an additional 255,853 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,087,310 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $553,491,000 after purchasing an additional 221,127 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in United Airlines by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,171,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $392,958,000 after acquiring an additional 153,708 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in United Airlines by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,649,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $196,679,000 after acquiring an additional 885,199 shares during the period. 70.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About United Airlines

(Get Free Report)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.