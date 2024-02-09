UnlimitedIP (UIP) 24-Hour Volume Hits $1,085.58

UnlimitedIP (UIP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 9th. During the last week, UnlimitedIP has traded up 6.9% against the dollar. One UnlimitedIP coin can now be bought for $0.0101 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. UnlimitedIP has a total market cap of $16.96 million and $1,085.58 worth of UnlimitedIP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

UnlimitedIP Coin Profile

UnlimitedIP’s total supply is 2,839,985,525 coins and its circulating supply is 1,679,985,525 coins. The official website for UnlimitedIP is www.uip.group.

Buying and Selling UnlimitedIP

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Unlimited (BTCU) is a cryptocurrency . Bitcoin Unlimited has a current supply of 2,839,985,525.01 with 1,679,985,525.0099177 in circulation. The last known price of Bitcoin Unlimited is 0.01031439 USD and is up 1.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://www.uip.group.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UnlimitedIP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UnlimitedIP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UnlimitedIP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

