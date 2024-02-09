Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 29,033 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 19.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,929 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 29,033 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $12,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 111.5% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 461 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 75.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CVS shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on CVS Health from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com cut CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. HSBC started coverage on CVS Health in a report on Friday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded CVS Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.89.

CVS Health Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $75.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.50. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $64.41 and a twelve month high of $90.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.11. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The firm had revenue of $93.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.99 EPS. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd were paid a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 19th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.18%.

CVS Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.