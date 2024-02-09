Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 76,390 Shares of Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,530,005 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,390 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 1.44% of Barings BDC worth $13,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Barings BDC by 4.8% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Barings BDC by 1.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 99,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Barings BDC by 8.8% in the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Barings BDC by 13.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY raised its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 14.1% in the third quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 15,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.03% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Barings BDC from $8.50 to $8.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th.

Shares of Barings BDC stock opened at $8.78 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $935.25 million, a P/E ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 0.62. Barings BDC, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.96 and a 12 month high of $9.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. The business had revenue of $70.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.06 million. Barings BDC had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 34.98%. Barings BDC’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Barings BDC, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Barings BDC, Inc is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

