Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 62,194 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 29.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 270,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 62,194 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.05% of Public Service Enterprise Group worth $15,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. CNB Bank purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 84.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PEG. Guggenheim lowered Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.95.

Public Service Enterprise Group Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $58.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.87. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $53.71 and a 1-year high of $65.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.64%.

Insider Activity at Public Service Enterprise Group

In related news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total value of $86,575.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,702 shares in the company, valued at $6,975,333.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,974 shares of company stock worth $123,226. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

See Also

