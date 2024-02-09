Van ECK Associates Corp Cuts Stock Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Van ECK Associates Corp lowered its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 108,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 837 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $13,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 4,560.0% during the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 156.1% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 28,900.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 23.9% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $147.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $137.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.62. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.33 and a 52 week high of $148.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 170.04%.

DLR has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. HSBC started coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a “reduce” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.93.

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

