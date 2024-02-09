Van ECK Associates Corp Decreases Stake in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its stake in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,143,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104,303 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in KE were worth $17,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KE by 64.6% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP lifted its holdings in shares of KE by 35.0% during the second quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 2,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of KE during the second quarter valued at $42,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of KE during the fourth quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KE by 17.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. 36.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BEKE stock opened at $13.41 on Friday. KE Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.88 and a fifty-two week high of $21.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.52. The company has a market cap of $16.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of -0.74.

KE ( NYSE:BEKE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $1.02. KE had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 7.54%. The company had revenue of $17.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. KE’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, TheStreet raised KE from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.38.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, Home Renovation and Furnishing, and Emerging and Other Services.

