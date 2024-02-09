Van ECK Associates Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Core Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:CLB)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Core Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:CLB – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 707,868 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,703 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 1.52% of Core Laboratories worth $16,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CLB. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Core Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $1,980,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 15.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,945 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 57.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 39,192 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 14,354 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 9.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,839 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 5,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Core Laboratories by 14.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 39,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after buying an additional 4,909 shares in the last quarter. 97.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Core Laboratories alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on CLB. StockNews.com upgraded Core Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Core Laboratories from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Core Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Core Laboratories has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.88.

Core Laboratories Price Performance

CLB opened at $14.87 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $694.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.41. Core Laboratories Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.27 and a 12-month high of $27.94.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $128.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.80 million. Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 8.03%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. Research analysts predict that Core Laboratories Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Core Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.65%.

Core Laboratories Profile

(Free Report)

Core Laboratories Inc provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, reservoir fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Core Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:CLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Core Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.