Van ECK Associates Corp Has $15.10 Million Stock Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 8,657 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Welltower were worth $15,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WELL. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in shares of Welltower by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 34,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after purchasing an additional 3,352 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Welltower by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 307,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Welltower by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 87,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 2nd quarter valued at $246,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 2nd quarter valued at $221,000. Institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Welltower in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Welltower from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Welltower from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.79.

Shares of WELL opened at $86.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $48.14 billion, a PE ratio of 181.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $89.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.80. Welltower Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.18 and a 12-month high of $93.42.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

