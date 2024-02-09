Van ECK Associates Corp Has $15.49 Million Position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) by 135.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,820 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $15,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SEDG. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $129,364,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $115,423,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 432.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 395,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $120,311,000 after acquiring an additional 321,509 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 939,386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $121,067,000 after acquiring an additional 297,089 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG bought a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $94,454,000. 86.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock opened at $75.51 on Friday. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.25 and a 12 month high of $345.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SEDG shares. BMO Capital Markets cut SolarEdge Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $111.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. HSBC lowered SolarEdge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $243.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. Roth Capital lowered SolarEdge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Oppenheimer lowered SolarEdge Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America lowered SolarEdge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.26.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates in Solar and All Other segments. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

