Van ECK Associates Corp Has $15.95 Million Stock Position in ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP)

Van ECK Associates Corp lowered its stake in shares of ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Free Report) by 31.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,500,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 673,904 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in ProPetro were worth $15,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PUMP. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProPetro in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of ProPetro by 105.1% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,763 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of ProPetro by 119.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 3,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in ProPetro by 32.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares during the period. 78.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ProPetro Price Performance

ProPetro stock opened at $7.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $872.00 million, a P/E ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 2.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.24 and a 200-day moving average of $9.38. ProPetro Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $6.33 and a 1 year high of $11.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of ProPetro from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. TheStreet downgraded ProPetro from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Benchmark cut ProPetro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th.

ProPetro Profile

ProPetro Holding Corp., an integrated oilfield services company, provides hydraulic fracturing, wireline, cementing, and other complementary oilfield completion services to upstream oil and gas companies in the Permian Basin. ProPetro Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

