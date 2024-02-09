Van ECK Associates Corp Increases Position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 245,756 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,038 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $15,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RIO. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the third quarter worth about $27,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 555.4% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 426 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 10.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Rio Tinto Group Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of RIO stock opened at $68.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Rio Tinto Group has a twelve month low of $58.27 and a twelve month high of $76.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.93 and a 200 day moving average of $66.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Barclays upgraded Rio Tinto Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Liberum Capital upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Friday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rio Tinto Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Rio Tinto Group

About Rio Tinto Group

(Free Report)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. It offers aluminum, copper, iron ore, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, silver, molybdenum, and lithium. The company also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, refineries, smelters, and concentrator facilities, as well as power stations, research, and service facilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.