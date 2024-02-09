Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 21,989 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 260,770 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 21,989 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $15,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 38,707,020 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,275,959,000 after purchasing an additional 6,665,503 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 37,106,631 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,302,532,000 after acquiring an additional 541,053 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 36,757,624 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,300,294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,777,516 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 29,954,521 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,856,416,000 after acquiring an additional 474,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 24,555,651 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,522,696,000 after purchasing an additional 174,272 shares during the period. 51.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TD has been the subject of several recent research reports. CIBC downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Toronto-Dominion Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TD opened at $59.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $104.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.62 and its 200 day moving average is $61.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of $54.69 and a fifty-two week high of $70.67.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The bank reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.04). Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The company had revenue of $13.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th were given a $0.7506 dividend. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 9th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.19%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

Featured Stories

