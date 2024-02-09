Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 33,530 Shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) by 11.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 321,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,530 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Teck Resources worth $13,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 1.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,602,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $474,468,000 after acquiring an additional 297,156 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Teck Resources by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,449,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $384,364,000 after buying an additional 1,596,232 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Teck Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $291,283,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Teck Resources by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,764,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $284,757,000 after buying an additional 163,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Teck Resources by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,214,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $268,287,000 after buying an additional 98,176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.23% of the company’s stock.

TECK opened at $37.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $19.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.64. Teck Resources Limited has a 1 year low of $32.48 and a 1 year high of $49.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. This is an increase from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is currently 11.78%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TECK. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Monday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Teck Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.61.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

