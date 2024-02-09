Van ECK Associates Corp Raises Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 141,567 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,123 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Illumina were worth $19,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Illumina during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in Illumina by 71.2% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 250 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Illumina during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Riverview Trust Co grew its holdings in Illumina by 203.5% during the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 261 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Illumina in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen downgraded Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Illumina in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price (down previously from $210.00) on shares of Illumina in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Illumina in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.95.

NASDAQ ILMN opened at $143.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $134.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.67. Illumina, Inc. has a one year low of $89.00 and a one year high of $238.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The life sciences company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.13. Illumina had a negative net margin of 25.20% and a positive return on equity of 2.13%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. Illumina’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

